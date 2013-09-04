Tris Pharma and FSC Labs enter Karbinal accord

Drug delivery specialist Tris Pharma and fellow USA-based privately-held company FSC Laboratories have signed a definitive licensing agreement for the commercialization of Karbinal ER (carbinoxamine maleate) extended-release oral suspension 4mg/5ml.
Under the terms of the exclusive accord, Tris will manufacture Karbinal ER using its proprietary OralXR+ technology and FSC will market the drug. FSC will pay Tris up to $20 million in fixed and sales-related milestones, as well as a significant double-digit royalty on net sales.
Karbinal ER, said to be the first sustained-release histamine receptor blocking agent indicated for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in children aged two and up, is expected to be available in pharmacies across the USA in time for the 2014 spring allergy season.
