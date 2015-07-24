Type 2 diabetes treatment market set to grow to$39 billion in 2021; Report

New research indicates that the global market for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) therapeutics will rise in value from $23.5 billion in 2014 to an estimated $39 billion by 2021, driven primarily by rising disease prevalence and the continued uptake of recently approved and emerging branded treatments.
According to business intelligence provider GBI Research’s latest report, this increase, which will occur across the eight major markets of the USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan, represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.
Fiona Chisholm, associate analyst for GBI Research, says the more recently approved drug classes, namely Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, and Sodium–Glucose Cotransporter 2 inhibitors, have already achieved considerable uptake and are expected to increase their market share over the forecast period.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze