Type 2 diabetes treatment market set to grow to$39 billion in 2021; Report

New research indicates that the global market for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) therapeutics will rise in value from $23.5 billion in 2014 to an estimated $39 billion by 2021, driven primarily by rising disease prevalence and the continued uptake of recently approved and emerging branded treatments.

According to business intelligence provider GBI Research’s latest report, this increase, which will occur across the eight major markets of the USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan, represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

Fiona Chisholm, associate analyst for GBI Research, says the more recently approved drug classes, namely Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, and Sodium–Glucose Cotransporter 2 inhibitors, have already achieved considerable uptake and are expected to increase their market share over the forecast period.