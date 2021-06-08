UK pharma titans face off over Zejula royalties

The UK’s two leading pharma companies are to do battle in the courtroom over royalties from the PARP inhibitor Zejula (niraparib).
AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has sued GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), claiming that it deserves a greater share of sales from the cancer drug, reported The Times, citing a source suggesting that the claim’s value could reach hundreds of millions of pounds.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze