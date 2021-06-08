UK pharma titans face off over Zejula royalties

The UK’s two leading pharma companies are to do battle in the courtroom over royalties from the PARP inhibitor Zejula (niraparib).

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has sued GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), claiming that it deserves a greater share of sales from the cancer drug, reported The Times, citing a source suggesting that the claim’s value could reach hundreds of millions of pounds.

Alleged breach of agreement