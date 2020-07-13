Veklury gets to be first COVID-19 therapy OKed in Australia

Clocking up another approval for the repurposed anti-viral, Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has granted provisional approval to US biotech major Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) Veklury (remdesivir) as the first treatment option for COVID-19 in the country.

Veklury has received provisional approval for use in adults and adolescent patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms who have been hospitalized.

Remdesivir is the most promising treatment option so far to reduce hospitalization time for those suffering from severe coronavirus infections. Also, though announced after the TGA completed its regulatory review of the product, Gilead recently revealed new data showing that Veklury also significantly reduced the risk of death in COVID-19 patients.