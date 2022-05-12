WHO and MPP ink deal with NIH for COVID-19 health technologies

The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) today finalized a licensing agreement with the USA’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) for the development of several innovative therapeutics, early-stage vaccines and diagnostic tools for COVID-19.
The licences, which are transparent, global and non-exclusive, will allow manufacturers from around the world to work with the MPP and C-TAP to make these technologies accessible to people living in low- and middle-income countries and help put an end to the pandemic.
The 11 COVID-19 technologies offered under two licences include the stabilized spike protein used in currently available COVID-19 vaccines, research tools for vaccine, therapeutic and diagnostic development as well as early-stage vaccine candidates and diagnostics. The full list of the NIH COVID-19 technologies covered in the agreement is here.
