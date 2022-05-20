Broad cancer coalition tries new way to increase access to meds

A new coalition in oncology will forge an innovative model of collaboration with the goal of boosting access to cancer medicines.
Dubbed the Access to Oncology Medicines (ATOM) coalition, the project will formally launch alongside the World Health Assembly, taking place this weekend in Geneva, Switzerland.
ATOM is being led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), together with multiple partners in the life scienced from industry and academia, including the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO), AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), Novartis (NOVN: VX) and Roche (ROG: SIX).
