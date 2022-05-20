Sunday 24 November 2024

Broad cancer coalition tries new way to increase access to meds

Pharmaceutical
20 May 2022
atom_big

A new coalition in oncology will forge an innovative model of collaboration with the goal of boosting access to cancer medicines.

Dubbed the Access to Oncology Medicines (ATOM) coalition, the project will formally launch alongside the World Health Assembly, taking place this weekend in Geneva, Switzerland.

ATOM is being led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), together with multiple partners in the life scienced from industry and academia, including the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO), AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), Novartis (NOVN: VX) and Roche (ROG: SIX).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
WHO and MPP ink deal with NIH for COVID-19 health technologies
12 May 2022
Biotechnology
Moderna offers 500 million doses for developing countries, but not this year
4 May 2021
Generics
Novartis grants Tasigna rights to MPP for generics in LMIC countries
20 October 2022
Pharmaceutical
Middle Eastern cancer collaboration agreement
24 November 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze