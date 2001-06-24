Pharmacia slams price of Celebrex in Australia

Pharmacia has claimed that it is being paid less for the COX-2 inhibitorCelebrex (celecoxib) in Australia than anywhere in the world. The firm, which co-markets the drug with Pfizer, was defending itself against charges of making excessive profits (Marketletter June 11).
In a cost-saving move, after consulting Federal Health Minister Michael Wooldridge, Pharmacia introduced a pack of 30 tablets to replace the previous 60 pack.
Further highlighting the uncertainty over the future of the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has offered to draw up guidelines to control high prescribing levels of new drugs such as Celebrex and GlaxoSmithKline's smoking cessation drug Zyban (bupropion).
