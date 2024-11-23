Poor Chinese Sales Of Foreign-Funded Drugs

Only 13% of all pharmaceuticals produced by foreign-fundedpharmaceutical companies in China are being sold on the Chinese market, reports the China Daily Business Weekly. These companies are said to find export markets more profitable than China.
It is also reported that over 10 Chinese and foreign drugs producers, including Roche, Kirin and Shanghai Xianfeng Pharmaceutical, have invested in the National Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Development Center in Zhangjiang. The Center has been dubbed China's "pharmaceutical valley."
