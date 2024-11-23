Portugal's Fast-Emerging OTC Market

Portugal's pharmaceutical market reached a value of 176 billion escudos ($1.1 billion) in 1993, up 12% on 1992, and the over-the-counter component of the market echoed this growth, with sales of 12 billion escudos or almost 7% of the total market, reports OTC news. If non-prescription sales of ethical products with an OTC positioning are included, OTC sales represent 17% of the total market.

OTC growth last year was driven by the large number of prescription to OTC switches, and the journal expects growth to continue, aided by moves to improve the registration procedure and the removal of more products from reimbursement.

The leading OTC company in Portugal is Sterling Health, now owned by SmithKline Beecham, with 20% of total sales in the year to June 1994, followed by Roche with 8% and Bayer on 7%.