Remune Plus Drugs For HIV

Immune Response has started a 32-week Phase II trial of its HIVimmunotherapeutic Remune (gp120-depleted HIV-immunogen) in combination with triple antiretroviral therapy consisting of Glaxo Wellcome's reverse transcriptase inhibitors Retrovir (zidovudine) and Epivir (lamivudine) and Merck & Co's protease inhibitor Crixivan (indinavir).
Immune Response notes that progression to AIDS seems to occur as a result of a loss of HIV-specific immunity, on which antiviral drugs have little impact. Combining antivirals and Remune, which appears to augment HIV-specific immunity, it adds, may offer synergies.
The trial will enroll 150 HIV-positive individuals with CD4 counts greater than 400/mm3.
