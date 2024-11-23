ReoPro Sales To Reach $240 Million In 1997

Eli Lilly's sales of Centocor's glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitor ReoPro(abciximab) should reach $240 million in 1997, with more growth yet to come in the future, according to Centocor chief executive David Holveck. The firm expects to have overall revenues of $220 million and earnings per share of $0.50 this year, he said, adding that EPS should rise to $0.96 in 1998 and $1.77 in 1999.

Speaking at the BancAmerica Robertson Stephens Medical Conference, Mr Holveck told investors that ReoPro's use should increase significantly following its expanded approval for use in unstable angina patients who do not respond to conventional therapy and in whom a percutaneous coronary intervention (eg angioplasty, atherectomy or stent placement) is planned within 24 hours and also in a broad range of patients at risk of ischemic complications after interventions. The company hopes to get additional approval next year to treat all patients getting coronary interventions.

Centocor's anti-tumor necrosis factor antibody treatment for arthritis, Avakine (infliximab), will see its first filing for approval in late 1998 or early 1999, while Phase III trials in Crohn's disease will also begin in 1998. The company expects to self-market the drug in the USA, but will seek partners for international marketing.