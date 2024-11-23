Roche And Bayer Link Up In US OTC Joint Venture

A 50/50 joint venture is being set up by Roche of Switerland and the US subsidiary of the German chemical and pharmaceutical group Bayer to market several over-the-counter pharmceutical products in the USA, the two firms have announced. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The joint venture will be a combination of the two firms' US OTC businesses in analgesics, with the exception of Bayer Aspirin and women's health. Bayer will be responsible for sales and marketing of the JV products within its overall consumer care portfolio.
Brands to be included in the JV are: Roche's Aleve (naproxen) analgesic and Femstat 3 (butaconazole nitrate), a vaginal yeast infection treatment; and Bayer's Actron (ketoprofen) and Vanquish (aspirin and acetaminophen) analgesic products, Midol (multi-ingredients), a menstrual pain reliever and Myselex-7 (clotramizole) a vaginal yeast infection treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze