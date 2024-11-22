Friday 22 November 2024

Roche Biomed And National Health Labs To Merge

2 January 1995

Roche subsidiary Hoffmann-La Roche Inc and National Health Laboratories Holdings Inc in the USA have announced they have signed an agreement to merge their respective clinical laboratory organizations. The result will be the world's largest clinical laboratory concern.

The combination of NHL and Roche's Bio-medical Laboratories will create a new company with estimated annual revenues in excess of $1.7 billion. James Powell, current president of RBL, will lead the new company as president and chief executive, while James Maher, chief executive of NHL, will serve as chairman of the board of directors, on which Roche will have three members.

Under the terms of the merger, which Roche Diagnostics Division chief Jean-Luc Belingard says "will result in the creation of an industry leader," NHL's shareholders will receive a 50.1% interest in the company and approximately $475 million in cash. Each NHL share will be exchanged for 0.72 shares of the new company's stock and a cash payment of $5.60.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze