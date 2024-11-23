Roche/Millennium's Genetic Obesity Target Ready For Screening

Millennium Pharmaceuticals and Hoffmann-La Roche reveal that a gene-based assay is ready to enter screening at Roche to identify obesity drug candidates (Marketletters passim).
This obesity research breakthrough comes less than a year after Millennium announced the discovery of the tub gene, and about six months after announcement of the cloning of ob-r (the leptin receptor gene). "With the discovery of the obesity role of the third gene, the Millennium/ Roche teams have emerged as major contributors in this exciting field," comments Millennium in a press statement.
The gene's role in obesity has been verified in a genetically-engineered animal model. The assay will move into a high-throughput drug screening program at Roche within the next several weeks. Millennium will receive a milestone payment for the discovery when drug screening begins.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze