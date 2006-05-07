Roche's 1st-qtr 2006 sales rise 22%

Swiss drug major Roche says that its first-quarter 2006 sales jumped 22% on the like, year-ago period, to 9.8 billion Swiss francs ($7.78 billion), as revenue from its pharmaceutical products rose 19%, three times the global market growth rate.

The Basle-headquartered firm, which does not disclose quarterly profit figures, said that its portfolio of cancer medicines showed a very strong performance, with income from these drugs surging 52%. Roche's flagship antiviral, the influenza drug Tamiflu (oseltamivir) saw a 37% revenue rise while the firm's diagnostics division netted 2.09 billion Swiss francs.

Strong cancer drug sales