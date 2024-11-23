Roche's Invirase Confers Survival Benefit

Compared to a two-drug reverse transcriptase inhibitor regimen, triplecombination therapy with Hoffmann-La Roche's protease inhibitor Invirase (saquinavir), HIVID (zalcitabine) and Glaxo Wellcome's Retrovir (zidovudine) significantly delayed the onset of AIDS and prolonged survival by 50% in 3,485 treatment-naive patients.
Meantime, a second study involved 12 patients who had been exposed to three protease inhibitors and were failing on current therapies. Patients were given a six-drug combination, zalcitabine, saquinavir, Bristol-Myers Squibbs' Zerit (stauvudine), Glaxo Wellcome's Epivir (lamivudine), Agouron's Viracept (nelfinavir) and Boehringer Ingelheim's Viramune (nevirapine). At the end of 12 weeks, 75% of the patients who had stuck with the drug regimen achieved viral load below the limits of detection. The range of CD4 cell count increases was 30-370 cells.
Furthermore, another trial has shown that HIVID plus zidovudine is well-tolerated in antiretroviral-naive children and has a comparable side-effect profile to zidovudine monotherapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze