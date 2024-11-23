Roche's Tasmar Approvable In USA

Roche has been sent an approvable letter from the US Food and DrugAdministration for Tasmar (tolcapone), its catechol-o-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitor for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Once approved, Tasmar will be sold in the USA by Novartis, and sales of the drug are forecast to reach over $250 million by 2002, according to analysts. It was first approved in Switzerland earlier this year (Marketletter March 31), and has also been given a positive opinion by the European Committee on Proprietary Medicinal Products.

Launch of the product is scheduled later in the year in both Europe and the USA, and it seems likely that it will be the first COMT inhibitor to reach the market. The other contender is Orion's entacapone, which is near the end of Phase III trials.