Sanofi-Aventis loses US Lovenox patent case

French pharmaceutical major Sanofi-Aventis saw its share price come under pressure on February 9, after the company revealed a negative US court ruling regarding the patent infringement law suit on its blockbuster antithrombotic Lovenox (enoxaparin), which was in favor of US generics firm Amphastar and Israel-headquartered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.
Sanofi-Aventis says it is evaluating its options for further legal recourse and will continue to "vigorously defend its intellectual property." Lovenox generated revenues of around $2.4 billion in the first nine months of 2006. The news comes at a time that a US court is hearing the company's defense of its Plavix (clopidogrel) patent against Apotex (Marketletters passim).
The California court ruling means that the Lovenox patent is officially invalid, and the separate challenge on the basis of obviousness is irrelevant, analysts at Lehman Brothers point out. However, importantly, this ruling does not result in a generic enoxaparin on the US market immediately. To date, the Food and Drug Administration has not granted tentative approval to any generic company for this compound.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze