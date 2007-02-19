Friday 22 November 2024

Sanofi-Aventis loses US Lovenox patent case

19 February 2007

French pharmaceutical major Sanofi-Aventis saw its share price come under pressure on February 9, after the company revealed a negative US court ruling regarding the patent infringement law suit on its blockbuster antithrombotic Lovenox (enoxaparin), which was in favor of US generics firm Amphastar and Israel-headquartered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Sanofi-Aventis says it is evaluating its options for further legal recourse and will continue to "vigorously defend its intellectual property." Lovenox generated revenues of around $2.4 billion in the first nine months of 2006. The news comes at a time that a US court is hearing the company's defense of its Plavix (clopidogrel) patent against Apotex (Marketletters passim).

The California court ruling means that the Lovenox patent is officially invalid, and the separate challenge on the basis of obviousness is irrelevant, analysts at Lehman Brothers point out. However, importantly, this ruling does not result in a generic enoxaparin on the US market immediately. To date, the Food and Drug Administration has not granted tentative approval to any generic company for this compound.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze