Sanofi Pasteur MSD's Gardasil beating GSK's Cervarix in race to dominate HPV vacc market

30 October 2006

Sanofi Pasteur MSD is steaming ahead of GlaxoSmithKline in the race to dominate the new market for vaccines against human papilloma viruses (HPV) causing cervical cancer. Its vaccine Gardasil, with clinical trial data in 25,000 women supporting it, has become the first to launch in Europe after a mere nine-month review period.

The European joint venture, formed 12 years ago by French drug major Sanofi-Aventis and US pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co, hopes to begin launching its vaccine this month in Austria, Sweden, Germany and Finland and, this month, in the UK. Market introductions in Italy, Spain and Greece will follow shortly.

Gardasil was also approved in the USA, Australia, Canada and New Zealand this summer. Already, it has been recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention' for routine vaccination of 11-12 year old girls with a catch up program for those over 13 years of age.

