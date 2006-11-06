Sanofi's Acomplia helps obese diabetics

Leading French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis says that one-year trial data show that its obesity drug Acomplia (rimonabant) 20mg once-daily significantly improved several cardiometabolic risk factors including weight, HbA1c, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, triglycerides and systolic blood pressure, as well as waist circumference, in obese patients with type 2 diabetes uncontrolled with metformin or sulfonylurea.

Findings from the RIO-Diabetes trial, which were posted in the October 27 on-line edition of The Lancet, show that over 50% of the improvements in HbA1c and HDL cholesterol were independent of the weight loss achieved, suggesting a direct effect of rimonabant on these parameters. Andre Scheen, principal investigator of the study, noted that the "improved blood sugar control plus weight loss achieved with rimonabant is very encouraging. Today, most medications for type 2 diabetes are associated with weight gain and it is difficult for people with diabetes to lose weight and keep it off."

In the the RIO-Diabetes study, Acomplia patients achieved an HbA1c reduction of 0.6% versus a 0.1% rise with placebo from a baseline value of 7.3% and 7.2%, respectively (p<0.0001). Among patients with high HbA1c, Acomplia yielded a 1.1% drop vs 0.3%. 70% of treated patients lowered their HbA1c levels to below 7% vs 48% (p<0.0001).