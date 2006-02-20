Sanofi's xaliproden effective against PSN

French pharmaceutical major Sanofi-Aventis says that results from a trial of its developmental analgesic xaliproden showed that the drug reduced the occurrence of peripheral sensory neuropathy in patients undergoing oxaliplatin-based chemotherapy. Trial data, which was announced during this year's Gastrointestianl Cancers Symposium, in San Francisco, USA, showed that xaliproden reduced PSN 39% without impacting the efficacy of the oxaliplatin regimen.
The study was run as a double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter Phase III assessment of the drug's safety and efficacy in 649 patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who were taking FOLFOX4 (5-fluorouracil/leucovorin/oxaliplatin) chemotherapy. The two primary endpoints, reduction in PSN and non-inferiority of response to oxaliplatin, were achieved during the study.
Adverse reactions to xaliproden included diarrhea, insomnia, dizziness, anxiety, tinnitus and vertigo which, the researchers say, were in line with the side effects of other 5-HT1A agonist drugs currently on the market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze