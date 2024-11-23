SB And Bayer In Baycol Deal

SmithKline Beecham and Bayer have signed a copromotion agreement for themarketing of Bayer's lipid-lowering agent Baycol (cerivastatin), which received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration last month, and is due to be launched in the USA early next year (Marketletter July 7).

SB will market the product in the USA and will provide sales support. The two companies also plan to collaborate in the development of new dosage formulations, and will share revenues from this venture. Additional financial details were not revealed.