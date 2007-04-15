Shionogi revises sales predictions FY 2007

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi says that its net sales for the year ended March 31, 2007, are projected to fall short of the original forecast due to weaker sales of core ethical drugs resulting from lower prevalence of influenza and pollen allergies and the delay of the planned sales expansion of new products.

Consequently, both the firm's operating income and ordinary income are predicted to be below the original forecast, although Shionogi stressed that net income is expected to meet the original forecast due to a gain on the exchange of shares that was not included in the original non-consolidated forecast.

The company had originally forecast net sales of 205.0 billion yen ($1.72 billion) which it predicts will now total 200.0 billion yen instead, with operating income down to 28.0 billion yen from 31.0 billion yen.