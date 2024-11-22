Shire Expands Product Lines

UK age-related disease specialist Shire Pharmaceuticals has entered into two further agreements to expand its range of prescription products. The agreements are with Norway's Hafslund Nycomed and Istituto Gentili of Italy.

Hafslund Nycomed has provided additional marketing rights for its range of calcium products. Under the new arrangements, Shire gains additional territorial rights covering South Africa and certain Middle East and Asian markets and an extension of its rights in the UK and Republic of Ireland for a further 10 years, renewable after that time.

Since 1988, Shire has marketed an increasing number of Nycomed's products and the two companies are cooperating on new product developments and copromotional activities in the UK. The company has become the leading player in the calcium prescription market in the UK, with nearly 40% of the cash market share.