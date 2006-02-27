Solvay's 2005 revenue reaches 8.5 B euros

Belgian pharmaceuticals firm Solvay says that its revenue from sales increased 18% to 8.56 billion euros ($10.18 billion), up from the 7.27 billion euros it reported in 2004. The company's net income for 2005 reached 816.0 million euros, 51% higher than the 541.0 million euros it earned in the previous year.

Solvay says that its strong financial position is due to improved performance across all three of its business areas, including a 30% increase in profits from its pharmaceutical division, 14% growth of its chemicals business and an additional 13% contribution from its plastics manufacturing concern.

Pharmaceutical profits increase 30%