Speculation On Roche-Bayer Diagnostics Alliance

Swiss drugs major Hoffmann-La Roche reported a 16% increase in sales ofdiagnostics for 1996, and the company has invested substantially in PCR technology, which plays a crucial role in genetics-sector diagnosis.

However, European diagnostics market observers have suggested that PCR technology is not sufficient to convert Roche into a world major player in diagnostics, and that it appears Roche is considering a strategic alliance in this area with Bayer AG of Germany (see also page 3). This has been neither confirmed or denied by Roche, though the company demonstrated two years ago that it was ready for such a venture when it merged its US laboratory business with NHL in a new joint venture company designated Laboratory Corp of America.

Movement elsewhere in the sector is also being predicted for the leading German diagnostics producer Boehringer Mannheim, which has expressed a definite interest in further cooperation or acquisitions. BM's diagnostics sales increased by some 8% for 1996, and the company's position was strengthened through the successful launch of its Elecsys for immune disorder diagnosis.