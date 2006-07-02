Strong data for AstraZeneca's Symbicort

According to data presented at the 5th international conference on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca's Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol), when added to the bronchodilator terbutaline, significantly reduces mortality in severe COPD compared to bronchodilators formoterol of terbutaline used alone.

Meta-analysis of findings from two one-year studies of AstraZeneca's combination inhaler show that the Symbicort patient group saw fewer deaths than those on bronchodilators alone (p=0.036), with an associated hazard ratio of 0.564 (p=0.039). The firm noted that this represents a 44% reduction in all-cause mortality for a period of 12 months.

Commenting on the results, Paul Jones from St Georges' Medical School, London, UK, said that the data "are important, suggesting as they do that [Symbicort] may provide a tangible survival benefit, as well as improving the patient's quality of life."