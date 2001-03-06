Swiss pharma lobby against EU vote

Switzerland's March 4 referendum on whether to seek closer ties with theEuropean Union immediately, which was soundly defeated by voters, included a proposal from the Denner AG drug discount chain to automatically allow the import of drugs approved in France, Italy, Germany and Austria, and require doctors and hospitals to prescribe generic drugs.
Swiss drugmakers reportedly spent 3-4 million Swiss francs ($1.8-$2.4 million) lobbying against the Denner plan, which was also opposed by the Federal Council and parliament. The Council said that a requirement to prescribe generics, which now account for about 2.8% of Swiss drug sales, would be a severe assault on doctors' therapeutic freedom and responsibility, while Health Minister Ruth Dreifuss said her negotiations with drugmakers for lower prices had reduced health insurance costs by about 200 million francs a year.
Opponents also felt the proposal would lead to the market being flooded with low-priced drugs. Parliament recently passed a law allowing people, pharmacies and hospitals to import drugs, but proponents of the proposal felt this law did not go far enough.
