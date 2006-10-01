Takeda gets attorney's fees in Actos patent case

US law firm of Edwards Angell Palmer & Dodge says that its clients, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co and Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America, have prevailed in a fees motion involving the patent infringement action against generic drug manufacturers challenging the Japanese firm's patent on Actos (pioglitazone ), a popular oral antidiabetic agent. In a 51-page opinion and order, the Honorable Denise Cote of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York granted Takeda's motion for an award of attorney's fees against Alphapharm and Mylan Laboratories.

"We are very pleased by this favorable and justified ruling for Takeda and the positive effect it will have on the industry," said David Conlin, an intellectual property partner with the law firm and the lead attorney representing Takeda.