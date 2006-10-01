Takeda gets attorney's fees in Actos patent case

US law firm of Edwards Angell Palmer & Dodge says that its clients, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co and Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America, have prevailed in a fees motion involving the patent infringement action against generic drug manufacturers challenging the Japanese firm's patent on Actos (pioglitazone ), a popular oral antidiabetic agent. In a 51-page opinion and order, the Honorable Denise Cote of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York granted Takeda's motion for an award of attorney's fees against Alphapharm and Mylan Laboratories.
"We are very pleased by this favorable and justified ruling for Takeda and the positive effect it will have on the industry," said David Conlin, an intellectual property partner with the law firm and the lead attorney representing Takeda.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze