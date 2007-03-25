Takeda submits MAA application for ramelteon

Osaka, Japan-based drugmaker Takeda has submitted a marketing authorization application for its drug candidate, ramelteon, to the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) for the treatment of primary insomnia. Ramelteon works by selectively targeting two melatonin receptors in the brain, MT1 and MT2, which help regulate the body's circadian rhythms, including the sleep-wake cycle. Takeda noted that this mechanism of action is different from existing insomnia drugs, which work by depressing the central nervous system. The drug was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in July 2005 and is being marketed by Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America as Rozerem. Ramelteon's European brand name is yet to be confirmed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze