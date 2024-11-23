The Most Significant OTC Purchase Ever Made?

SmithKline Beecham describes its divestment of the just-acquired Sterling Winthrop North American over-the-counter medicines business to German chemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer as marking "the completion of the most significant purchase ever made in the OTC industry."
There is no doubt that SB has moved very fast with this deal, and that SB management did its homework thoroughly, as the North American divestment makes good strategic sense. SB is parting with around 25% of the SW business' profits for around one third of the consideration. It was around two weeks after the announcement that SB was acquiring Sterling Winthrop from Eastman Kodak at the end of August that SB and Bayer revealed their agreement on the North American business.
Sterling Winthrop's OTC business is a truly international one with exceptional geographic and sales strength in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, and Africa, according to SB. It is the leading OTC company outside North America and Japan, with sales in around 100 countries and offices in 55.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze