TURNOVER UP 39% AT LUNDBECK UK

In the UK, pharmaceutical concern Lundbeck says it is set for a healthy future following its latest annual results. For the year to December 31, 1991, Lundbeck's turnover was L 16.3 million ($28.4 million), an increase of 39% on the previous year.

The company is a subsidiary of Lundbeck A-S of Copenhagen, which in turn is owned by the Lundbeck Foundation. The company is primarily dedicated to the funding of specialist research projects in central nervous system medicine to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from mental illness. The company is also active in the field of oncology.

The year saw the progression of Lundbeck's expansion plans and continued the steady pattern of growth established in 1990, which also enjoyed record results when sales of Lundbeck products exceeded forecasts.