Friday 22 November 2024

UK Code Authority May Become Self-Supporting

20 March 1995

The Uk Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority says it may increase its fees in order to become self-supporting; the Authority is currently subsidized by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.

In its new review of Code case reports, the Authority also reveals that it proposes to name the respondent companies and products involved in cases, even if no breach of the Code is found. "Outside observers find it difficult to understand why names are given only when a breach is found, and it is a bar to the openness which is needed for a successful self-regulatory system," it says. However, whether this can be done depends on whether the ABPI is prepared to accept it. The Authority is also proposing to move publication of the Review from quarterly to twice-yearly; it asks for comments on this plan.

The following Code breaches were dealt with in December 1994-February 1995:

