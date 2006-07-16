UK plant closure warning by ABPI

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry has warned of the danger to the UK's future as a manufacturing base for pharmaceuticals, following the announcement by US drugmaker Eli Lilly that it is closing its production site in Basingstoke as part of a global cost-cutting program by the firm. An ABPI spokesman told the Marketletter that the move was "bad news for the UK."
Lilly has stated that its R&D facilities in Windlesham, Surrey, will be retained, unlike those in Homberg, Germany and Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, that are expected to close in 2007 (Marketletter July 3). A spokesman for the company stated that R&D jobs at the sites facing closure could be relocated either to the USA or the UK.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze