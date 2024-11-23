US Bayer Chief Says Growth Must Double

David Ebsworth, president of Bayer Pharmaceutical, the US subsidiary ofthe German group, has said that the company needs to increase its global US market share from 2.2% to 4% and grow significantly thereafter. The company, which has sales of $2.2 billion and employs some 6,500 people, is currently doubling its sales force to over 2,000.
- Meantime, Agfa, a US unit of Bayer, is to sue General Electric Co in an attempt to prevent a former employee from divulging medical-imaging trade secrets to GE, according to the Wall Street Journal. Through its suit in the federal district court in Chicago, Agfa is seeking a temporary restraining order to stop Vishal Wanchoo from using data to benefit GE's medical systems unit. A GE spokesman called the suit "meritless," and said GE is confident it will prevail in court.
