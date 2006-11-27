US DHHS orders additional flu vaccine as pandemic precaution

Three major manufacturers of vaccines have been awarded contracts by the USA's Department of Health and Human Services for additional supplies of antivirals for use in the event of an influenza pandemic.

The DHHS' Secretary Michael Leavitt announced the award, worth $199.5 million, as part of the US federal government's program against a potential mutated H5N1 avian influenza virus threat.

The three companies receiving the contracts were: Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of France's Sanofi-Aventis, (3.7 million doses at $117.9 million), Switzerland's Novartis (800,000 at $41.0 million) and the UK's GlaxoSmithKline (800,000 at $40.6 million).