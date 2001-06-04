US FDA probes counterfeit drugs

The US Food and Drug Administration is investigating what it describesas a highly unusual spate of counterfeit prescription drugs being sold in pharmacies. The fake drugs, all injectible, are the recombinant growth hormone somatropin, sold by Serono as Serostim and as Nutropin by Genentech, and Amgen's cancer therapy support drug Neupogen (filgrastim).
According to the New York Times, counterfeit Serostim was first discovered late last year, and the product was found in seven states. Then last month, three more cases involving all three drugs were reported.
All the drugs are expensive, which could be the reason for their attraction to counterfeiters, reports the NYT, adding that the traders are likely to have found a ready market for the fake Serostim and Nutropin, namely people who want to use them to help them lose weight, build muscle and smooth wrinkles.
