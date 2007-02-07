US Federal court finds three drug majors guilty of marking up AWPs; levies damages

A US District Judge in the Court of Massachusetts, Boston, has ruled that several drugmakers falsely inflated the prices of their drugs in 2003.
According to the ruling, the defendants, Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca, Schering-Plough subsidiary Warrick Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb engaged in unfair and deceptive trade practices that are in violation of Massachusetts laws.
The suit, which was filed by Seattle-based Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, targeted the companies' practice of inflating the average wholesale prices (AWP) that the companies reported through publications for certain drugs, including costly chemotherapy agents.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze