US Federal court finds three drug majors guilty of marking up AWPs; levies damages

A US District Judge in the Court of Massachusetts, Boston, has ruled that several drugmakers falsely inflated the prices of their drugs in 2003.

According to the ruling, the defendants, Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca, Schering-Plough subsidiary Warrick Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb engaged in unfair and deceptive trade practices that are in violation of Massachusetts laws.

The suit, which was filed by Seattle-based Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, targeted the companies' practice of inflating the average wholesale prices (AWP) that the companies reported through publications for certain drugs, including costly chemotherapy agents.