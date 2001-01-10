US state pharmacists challenge drug plan

The US state of Washington's new AWARDS program, which would give stateseniors drug discounts in return for a yearly fee of $15, may be put on hold by lawsuits brought by a group representing state pharmacists. One suit challenges the rules' legality and another seeks a stay in implementing the program until its legal status is determined.

The druggists say the program, which would give seniors 12%-30% discounts at some drugstores and 20%-49% discounts through mail order, would damage pharmacists' economic viability statewide, say Associated Press reports. Mail-order discounts would be negotiated with Merck-Medco, but local pharmacies need to buy medications at the usual price and absorb the discount.

The lawsuit was condemned by Washington Governor Gary Locke, who told the AP that as many as 275,000 people aged 55 and older could eventually benefit from the program, and that over 2,700 people had already expressed interest in applying for it.