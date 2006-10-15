Valeant to commercialize Intendis products in UK

The UK-based subsidiary of US firm Valeant Pharmaceuticals say that it has signed an agreement with Intendis GmbH whereby it will sell a range of the latter's dermatological products, including Finacea (15% azelaic acid gel), a topical treatment for rosacea, which was launched in Britain on September 18.
"Valeant currently has a strong portfolio of dermatology products in the UK, including Dermatix and Efudex," said Chuck Bramlage, president of the group's Europe, Middle East and Asia division. "This agreement expands our product portfolio and allows us to offer clinicians a range of treatments for many dermatological disorders. In addition, it enables Valeant to capitalize on the growth opportunity in one of the world's largest dermatology markets," he added.
In addition to Finacea, Valeant will support all other Intendis products in the UK, including the 30g formulation of Skinoren Cream (20% azelaic acid cream), an acne treatment; Scheriproct, a treatment for hemorrhoids, available as an ointment (30g) or a pack of 12 suppositories; and Ultrabase, a moisturizing cream available in a 50g tube or a 500g pump dispenser.
