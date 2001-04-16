Vasopeptidase inhibitors: a double whammy on heart disease by Mark Greener

The cardiovascular market is one of the most competitive and crowded,although it continues to grow at around 10% per annum. In recent years, the trend in cardiovascular pharmacological innovation has been towards ever-more targeted therapies - the angiotensin II receptor antagonists, for example. However, a number of new agents currently in late-stage clinical trials buck this trend by targeting two enzymes at once. This delivers a double whammy to the renin-angiotensin system, which might translate into clinical benefits over existing cardiovascular medications in both hypertension and heart failure.
In March, a review in Trends in Pharmacological Sciences (2001;22:106-109) examined the therapeutic potential offered by the new drugs, known collectively as vasopeptidase inhibitors. In contrast to the prevailing tendency to target a single enzyme, VPIs block the action of both ACE and neutral endopeptidase (also known as neprilysin). ACE and NEP are members of the metallopeptidase group of enzymes, and their specificity for both substrates and inhibitors partly overlaps.
Vanlev leading field
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze