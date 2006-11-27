Versant 2.0 HCV assay launched in Europe

Bayer Healthcare, a division of Germany's Bayer group, and Belgian firm Innogenetics NV, have announced the European launch of their co-developed Versant HCV (Hepatitis C virus) Genotype 2.0 assay. The firms added that the product, which was developed using Innogenetics IP and is an updated version of Bayer's market-leading type 1.0 assay, will play a key role in genotypic identification of infection.
The companies explained that the assay is able to accurately classify HCV genotypes 1 to 6 as well as subtypes 6c-l (formerly known as 7, 8 and 9). Such accuracy is necessary, say the firms, because each strain of the virus responds differently to treatment.
Frank Morich, Innogenetics' chief executive, said: "Bayer's decision to develop an updated version [of the assay], based on our LiPA platform, is a further validation of our technology and know-how."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze