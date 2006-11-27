Versant 2.0 HCV assay launched in Europe

Bayer Healthcare, a division of Germany's Bayer group, and Belgian firm Innogenetics NV, have announced the European launch of their co-developed Versant HCV (Hepatitis C virus) Genotype 2.0 assay. The firms added that the product, which was developed using Innogenetics IP and is an updated version of Bayer's market-leading type 1.0 assay, will play a key role in genotypic identification of infection.

The companies explained that the assay is able to accurately classify HCV genotypes 1 to 6 as well as subtypes 6c-l (formerly known as 7, 8 and 9). Such accuracy is necessary, say the firms, because each strain of the virus responds differently to treatment.

Frank Morich, Innogenetics' chief executive, said: "Bayer's decision to develop an updated version [of the assay], based on our LiPA platform, is a further validation of our technology and know-how."