Saturday 23 November 2024

WYGOD RESIGNS LEAVING MERCK LEADERSHIP OPEN

29 May 1994

Martin Wygod has resigned from his position with US drug company Merck & Co. Mr Wygod appeared to be destined for the top position at Merck after it bought out his drug distribution company Medco Containment Services (Marketletters passim). Mr Wygod has spent the last four months in charge of Medco and Merck's prescription drug business in North America, and it was assumed that he would take over as chairman of Merck when Roy Vagelos retires in November.

Mr Wygod is understood to have made it clear that he did not wish to take up the chairmanship back in April, the day before the company's annual meeting. Dr Vagelos is said to have been disappointed by the decision, as he had been hopeful that Mr Wygod would make his career with the company.

Mr Wygod, who wishes to continue to use his entrepreneurial skills, is leaving Merck to head up Synetic, a plastics manufacturer for pharmaceutical products. His departure has opened the flood gates to speculation on whether Merck will appoint an insider to head the company or whether it will look elsewhere.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze