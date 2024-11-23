Yamanouchi's Flomax Launched In USA

Japan's Yamanouchi Pharmaceuticals and Boehringer Ingelheim havelaunched Flomax (tamsulosin), their once-daily alpha1 receptor blocker for the treatment of the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

In clinical trials involving 1,486 men, Flomax improved urine flow and symptoms of BPH at one week, with a maintained response seen throughout the 13-week study period. Flomax was first launched in Japan in 1993 under the brand name Harnal and is also available in Europe, China and other Asian markets.