Friday 22 November 2024

Antisoma sees losses increase in 2005

27 February 2006

UK biopharmaceutical company Antisoma has reported losses of L8.2 million ($14.2 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2005, up from the L680,000 loss the firm made in the previous comparable period. Antisoma says that its widening losses for the year arose due to an increase in its R&D spend related to the development of the anticancer compound AS1404, which it licensed from Roche in 2002 (Marketletters passim). The drug is currently performing well in Phase II studies as a treatment for lung, prostate and ovarian cancers, and will earn Antisoma an estimaed L10-L15.0 million from Roche if it progresses into Phase III studies.

In addition, a second anticancer product, the aptamer AS1411, has gained Orphan Drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of renal cancer. In trials, AS1411 has shown considerable efficacy against both renal and lung cancer, with the firm suggesting that this indication could be expanded to include other forms of the disease.

Antisoma adds that R1550, the third compound licensed under the Roche deal, is in Phase I trials as a therapy for metastatic breast cancer having shown promise in preclinical studies. The firm expects to publish the results during 2006.

