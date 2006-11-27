Aromatase inhibitors approved by UK's NICE

The UK's review body for measuring the effectiveness of clinical care, including drugs, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), has published its final appraisal on the use of aromatase inhibitors for the treatment of postmenopausal women who are diagnozed with hormone receptor-positive early breast cancer. The decision means that three drugs are recommended for use in the National Health Service and must be provided to patients by Primary Care Trusts within three months.

The products, which were developed by three leading drugmakers, are: Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca's Arimidex (anastrozole), USA-headquartered Pfizer's Aromasin (exemestane) and Switzerland-based Novartis' Femara (letrozole). The NICE decision means that tamoxifen is replaced as the gold standard treatment by the three newer drugs throughout the UK, subject to confirmation by the Northern Ireland authorities. According to the NICE, approximately 23,000 women per year could be affected by the decision.

Jeffrey Tobias, professor of cancer medicine at University College London, said: "we have been waiting for [the] NICE's guidance for nearly two years. Today's announcement should finally put an end to the postcode lottery for AIs." Prof Tobias noted that, "what's more, this recommendation brings the UK into line with most western European nations, where AIs has already become the gold standard treatment."