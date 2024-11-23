Saturday 23 November 2024

Bayer Details Near-Term Product Expectations

31 March 1996

Bayer of Germany believes that it is entering a new product development cycle, with existing products making a horizontal contribution and growth driven by a range of new drugs, in Phase III trials, which could generate 6 billion Deutschemarks ($4.1 billion) at peak (see also Marketletter March 25).

Walter Wenninger, board member responsible for R&D, marketing and logistics, said at the firm's annual update that one of the key new products in the pipeline was metrifonate, an irreversible acetylcholinesterase inhibitor in trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Bayer has said that metrifonate has an excellent tolerability profile, which should mean that the dose can be boosted. Warner-Lambert's Cognex (tacrine), works via a similar mechanism of action but cannot be given at high doses because of a degree of liver toxicity which requires patient monitoring. Cognex is also perceived to have limited efficacy, and Bayer hopes that by dosing metrifonate optimally it will be able to enchance its activity in restoring cognitive function.

