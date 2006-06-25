BI's Micardis lowers BP more than other ARBs

German drug major Boehringer Ingelheim says that new data presented at the annual meeting of the European Society of Hypertension show that Micardis (telmisartan) provides superior, powerful blood pressure reduction from morning to morning compared to other leading angiotensin receptor blockers.

The data were from a pooled analysis of over 5,100 patients with mild-to-moderate hypertension in 11 studies, examined ambulatory blood pressure monitor readings over 24 hours to measure fluctuations in blood pressure reductions and to calculate smoothness index, a potential indicator for the prevention of organ damage. BI noted that telmisartan was more effective than the other commonly-used antihypertensives: Novartis' Diovan (valsartan), Merck & Co's Cozaar (losartan), Sanofi-Aventis' Tritace (ramipril) and Pzifer's Norvasc (amlodipine).

Philippe Gosse, from the Hopital Saint Andre in Bordeaux, France, concluded that "these data add to increasing evidence of the importance of measuring blood pressure over 24 hours with ambulatory or home blood pressure monitoring. It also highlights the need for patients to receive powerful blood pressure lowering treatments that work over the full 24 hours, like telmisartan."