Big pharma losing market share in Brazil as generics rise

The top five pharmaceutical manufacturers in Brazil together held 25% ofthe national drug market last year, compared with 28% in 1998, according to IMS Health data.
Aventis held the largest share of the market last year, at 6.7%, followed by Novartis with 6.5%, the Brazilian-owned Ache on 6.1%, Roche at 4.3% and Schering-Plough at 3.6%. However, the only multinational to gain in the period was Pfizer, currently seventh on the list with market share of 3.4%. All other majors have seen their shares decline, due to increasing sales of generics. Of the 10 current top-selling drugs in Brazil, only Pfizer's erectile dysfunction treatment Viagra (sildenafil) is patent-protected.
