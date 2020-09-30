Saturday 23 November 2024

Centus bags approval for Avastin biosimilar in Europe

Biosimilars
30 September 2020
avastin-big

Centus Biotherapeutics, a joint venture between Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), has announced that its biosimilar to Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Avastin (bevacizumab) has been approved by the European Commission (EC).

The authorization of the product, which has been branded as Equidacent, follows the adoption of a positive opinion by the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), which concluded that the development program including analytical, functional, clinical, and immunogenicity data demonstrated biosimilarity with the reference drug. This approval applies to 27 European Union (EU) member states, the UK and the European Economic Area (EEA) member states of Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Equidacent has been approved for the treatment of the same types of cancer as Avastin, including metastatic carcinoma of the colon or rectum (mCRC), metastatic breast cancer (mBC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), advanced and/or metastatic renal cell cancer (mRCC), epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer and cervical cancer.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Bio-Thera Solutions sells China Avastin biosimilar rights for up to $165M
25 August 2020
Biosimilars
Samsung Bioepis gets fifth biosimilar approval in Europe
20 August 2020
Biosimilars
Alvotech and DKSH expand Asian deal for biosimilars
22 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
COVID-19 and the use of medicine off-label
8 February 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biosimilars

Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
20 November 2024
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
18 November 2024
Celltrion acquires Swiss firm iQone Healthcare
15 November 2024
EC approval for Sandoz’s Afqlir
15 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze